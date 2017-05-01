Kick Off: Wild Week 9 as four teams rally back | Miazga wins KNVB Cup

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

All-Star Game pre-sale starts today

Purchase tickets to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target starting today at 11:00 AM ET using a special code available in our free app or by registering for a special e-mail message.

MLS All-Stars will face reigning UEFA Champions League winner Real Madrid on August 2 at Soldier Field in Chicago at 9:00 PM ET. (Public sale begins on May 4.)

D.C. raid Atlanta for points

Lucho Acosta bagged the winner and added an assist as D.C. United won their first road game of the season on Sunday, topping Atlanta United 3-1. RECAP

The victorious visitors were feeling grateful for netminder Bill Hamid, who stood on his head early and often to keep the Atlanta from running away with the game. READ MORE

OCSC stays perfect in new den

The wins just keep coming for Orlando City in their new home. The Lions made it five victories from five tries at Orlando City Stadium with a 2-0 decision over Colorado on Saturday. RECAP

Lions skipper Kaka celebrated his return from injury with the insurance goal, and was left feeling emotional by the entirety of the occasion. READ MORE

Fightback keeps FCD unbeaten

FC Dallas clawed back from a second half deficit to Portland twice on Saturday night, earning the league's last unbeaten side a 2-2 share with the West leaders. RECAP

For the second time on the young season, the Toros struck twice in the late going to stage a home rally to gain a better result. READ MORE

Sporting KC cruises past RSL

Super-stingy Sporting KC ignited their offense in a 3-0 blanking of guests Real Salt Lake. The result moved the club into second place in the West. RECAP

It was a Benny Feilhaber blast from beyond the area that sent the hosts on their way to the comfy win. As noted by Sporting KC's official website, the strike gave Feilhaber 10 such tallies since September of 2011, a total that stands third-best in the league over that span. READ MORE

Red Bulls extend home run

The New York Red Bulls won their third straight home game and stretched their regular season unbeaten run in the friendly confines to 16 games with a 2-1 victory over Eastern rivals Chicago on Saturday. RECAP

On his emotional return to Red Bull Arena, Chicago midfielder Dax McCarty notched a showy assist to help the visitors temporarily pull level near the hour. However, as noted by Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, the home side effectively limited McCarty's influence in sparking the Fire's offense. READ MORE

Altidore lifts TFC over Houston

On Friday night, Jozy Altidore scored twice to lead Toronto FC to a 2-0 win over visiting Houston. The double gives the US striker 20 goals in his last 28 MLS games. RECAP

While Altidore starred with the decisive double, the victorious hosts also got influential performances from Marky Delgado, Raheem Edwards and Victor Vazquez. This compelled local blog Waking The Red to opine that the trio makes them better than they were when they won the East last season. READ MORE

Sounders storm back for share

Seattle spotted visitors New England a three-goal lead before hitting three times in the final quarter hour to salvage a 3-3 draw on Saturday night. RECAP

The rally was a case of "Ask and ye shall receive" for Sounders netminder Stefan Frei, who was guilty of a first half howler. He asked his teammates to cover the mistake at halftime, and they responded with the stunning comeback. READ MORE

NYCFC rallies past Columbus

New York City FC have consecutive road wins for the first time since last July after clawing back with a pair of late goals for a see-saw 3-2 win at Columbus. RECAP

The visitors were spurred to victory by winger Jack Harrison, who doubled his season strike total with a brace. READ MORE

Whitecaps fight back in Montreal

Vancouver rebounded from an early deficit to score a 2-1 victory at Montreal. The result snapped a three-game road losing streak for Carl Robinson's boys. RECAP

Among his Week 9 review observations, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted how a Whitecaps midfield shift slowed Montreal's previously warming attack. READ MORE

Quakes get well at Minnesota

San Jose halted a six-game win drought with a 1-0 victory at Minnesota United. The win was also their first away from home since last August. RECAP

The Quakes were lifted by a Man of the Match show by defender Florain Jungwirth, who punctuated a strong showing by striking the winner for his first MLS goal. READ MORE

Galaxy, Union battle to stalemate

The LA Galaxy and guests Philadelphia played to a scoreless draw on Saturday. The result kept the Union winless on the season. RECAP

Though they know the work is far done to resurrect their season, the Galaxy felt progress was made in posting their first clean sheet of the year. READ MORE

Exports: Miazga, Vitesse raise KNVB Cup

Matt Miazga went the distance in defense as Vitesse won the first major trophy in their 125-year history with a 2-0 KNVB Cup final win over AZ Alkmaar on Sunday. The former Red Bulls center back became the fifth American to raise the Dutch Cup, joining John O'Brien, DaMarcus Beasley, Jozy Altidore and Aron Johannsson. READ MORE

