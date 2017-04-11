FC Dallas' Oscar Pareja joins Ben Baer for Facebook Live interview

The FC Dallas U-17s will play one of the most anticipated games of the Generation adidas Cup on Tuesday, when they take on Real Madrid in what amounts to an elimination match in Frisco, Texas (7:15 pm ET; YouTube).

MLSsoccer.com’s own Ben Baer will be on hand for the contest, and he booked quite the pregame interview guest: FCD head coach Oscar Pareja. Baer and Pareja, FCD’s former academy director, talked about youth development and Dallas’ strong start to the 2017 season on a Facebook Live video on the MLS Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

Dallas and Madrid are currently tied with three points through two games in Group A of the Champions Division, with the Spaniards leading FCD via the goal difference tiebreaker. Both have been eliminated from trophy contention, as only the group winner advances to the semifinals, which is Independiente del Valle after the Ecuadorians beat beat both Dallas and Real Madrid.

