Johnson & Johnson extends partnership with MLS, US Soccer

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. announced on Thursday a multi-year renewal extending the company as the official healthcare partner of MLS and US Soccer. The announcement builds upon two successful sponsorships that began in 2015.

The strategic partnership with MLS is a multichannel approach with brand integration across broadcast, digital, video, content, in-stadium exposure, and on-site activation at key MLS Events, including the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS Cup. The extension with US Soccer will include both the US men's and women's senior and youth national teams.

Many of Johnson & Johnson's notable brands will be featured in field level signage at matches played in the United States and will integrate the official sponsorship into their marketing plans.

Johnson & Johnson will also utlize the partnership to build awareness of the Johnson & Johnson Donate a Photo app, where people can download the app to connect with causes that they care about and other key platforms and partners.