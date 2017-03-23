The complete list of MLS-USL affiliations, partnerships for 2017

USL is back – and it’s bigger than ever.

The league will begin its 2017 season this weekend, with 26 of a record 30 teams kicking off the new campaign on Saturday or Sunday.

MLS continues to enjoy deep ties with USL, with 10 MLS teams set to operate their own USL club this year while 12 others – including 2018 expansion side LAFC – will have a USL affiliate. Plenty of impact MLS players have cut their teeth in USL, which boasts plenty of Under-20 players to keep an eye on, along with some goalkeepers, defenders and newcomers worth a watch.

List of MLS-owned/affiliated USL teams

Atlanta United FC – Charleston Battery (affiliate)

Chicago Fire – Tulsa Roughnecks FC (affiliate)

Colorado Rapids – Charlotte Independence (affiliate)

Columbus Crew SC – Pittsburgh Riverhounds (affiliate)

D.C. United – Richmond Kickers (affiliate)

FC Dallas – OKC Energy FC (affiliate)

Houston Dynamo – Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (hybrid affiliate)

LAFC* – Orange County SC (affiliate)

LA Galaxy – LA Galaxy II

Minnesota United FC – TBD

Montreal Impact – Ottawa Fury FC (affiliate)

New England Revolution – Rochester Rhinos (affiliate)

New York City FC – San Antonio FC (affiliate)

New York Red Bulls – New York Red Bulls II

Orlando City – Orlando City B

Philadelphia Union – Bethlehem Steel FC

Portland Timbers – Portland Timbers 2

Real Salt Lake – Real Monarchs SLC

San Jose Earthquakes – Reno 1868 FC (hybrid affiliate)

Seattle Sounders FC – Seattle Sounders FC 2

Sporting Kansas City – Swope Park Rangers

Toronto FC – Toronto FC II

Vancouver Whitecaps FC – Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

•=LAFC will begin play in MLS in 2018