Kick Off: POR-HOU headlines Week 3 slate | FabJo injured in 'Gladbach draw

Timbers, Dynamo lock horns in Portland

In this week's "something's got to give" showdown, Portland will open the doors for Houston for a battle of 2-0-0 sides on Saturday night (10:30pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW

The Timbers will again count on some heroics from netminder Jake Gleeson, who earned the Save of the Week prize for last weekend's victory-securing late stop. READ MORE

Winless Seattle hosts RBNY

On Sunday, the New York Red Bulls head West to put their unblemished record up against defending MLS Cup champs Seattle in a nationally televised showdown (7pm ET | FS1; MLS LIVE in Canada). To date, the Gotham crew have managed just one win in five tries at CenturyLink Field. PREVIEW

Following the offseason trade of Dax McCarty, the Red Bulls have turned to Sean Davis to fill his shoes. The Audi Index took a look at how Davis has done so far this term. READ MORE

'Caps, TFC battle in Vancouver

East champs Toronto FC will pay a visit to Vancouver for the first Candaian derby of 2017 on Saturday (4pm ET | CTV, TSN1; MLS LIVE in US). PREVIEW

In the run-up to the match, the Reds have moved to shore up their backline stable. In addition to signing Finnish center back Johan Brunell, the club handed a multi-year contract extension to 2016 MLS Playoff hero Nick Hagglund. READ MORE

Perfect Quakes invade KC

San Jose will put their 2-0-0 record on the line when they drop in on Sporting KC for a Saturday clash (8:30pm ET | MLS LIVE), Though the hosts are still looking for their first goal of the season, they will enter this match holding a 10-game unbeaten streak in league play. PREVIEW

Sporting KC goal monster Dom Dwyer received some good news ahead of the contest, as he gained US citizenship, making him now eligible for US national team call-up. READ MORE

Revs back to work in Dallas

CONCACAF Champions League semifinalists FC Dallas return to league action with a Saturday meeting (8pm ET | MLS LIVE) with rested and ready visitors New England, whose game last week was canceled due to extreme cold. PREVIEW

With memories of last year's Lamar Hunt US Open Cup defeat still fresh in his mind, Revs playmaker Kelyn Rowe will be out for revenge at Toyota Stadium. READ MORE

NYCFC aims to blunt Impact

Fresh off a big 4-0 home rout of D.C. United, New York City FC remains at Yankee Stadium to "welcome" Montreal for Saturday's early game (2pm ET | TVAS; MLS LIVE in US). PREVIEW

After enduring an abbreviated campaign with NYCFC last season, defender Maxime Chanot is delighted to be enjoying a good start to 2017. READ MORE

RSL, Galaxy to duel at Rio Tinto

It's been a strong decade for Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy, but both clubs will enter Saturday's Rio Tinto meeting (9:30pm ET | MLS LIVE) chasing their first wins of the season. PREVIEW

While preparing to shoot for THAT first "W" of the season, the Galaxy have also reportedly been pitching the agent for Manchester United superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic this week. READ MORE

Fire to visit Hot-lanta

A pair of clubs coming off first wins of the term will clash in Atlanta on Saturday, as United host the Chicago Fire (4pm ET | UniMás, Facebook Live; MLS LIVE in Canada). The game will be the first MLS contest to be broadcast live on Facebook, with Univision Deportes providing on their page an English complement to the Spanish-language UniM´s television airing. PREVIEW

The home side will be hoping for more magic from Miguel Almiron, who netted Goal of the Week honors after a brace in snowy Minnesota. READ MORE

Rapids wager home run vs. Minnesota

Colorado returns to their cozy confines to host early strugglers Minnesota United for a Saturday night contest (9pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Rapids are unbeaten in their last 18 regular season matches at home, with 11 shutouts during the run. PREVIEW

Though they've endured a calamitous start to their first MLS campaign, Andrew Wiebe says the Loons need to hold their nerve now if they're to succeed in the long run. READ MORE

OCSC back in action against Union

Orlando City will return from their unexpected week off by hosting a Saturday night tilt with Philadelphia (7:30pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW

While the Union will have Fabinho back in the selection, striker Jay Simpson is in doubt due to a bruised lung suffered against Toronto FC last weekend. READ MORE

Crew SC set to visit D.C.

Columbus Crew strike ace Ola Kamara has promised a victory when they visit D.C. United in Saturday's battle of clubs seeking their first win of the season (7pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW

Of course, they need to spell suspended defender Jonathan Mensah, which could give a first nod of the season to Josh Williams. READ MORE

Johnson injured in Europa League action

Borussia Moenchengladbach winger Fabian Johnson hobbled off early in the club's 2-2 Europa League draw with rivals Schalke on Thursday night. On top of the Foals being eliminated from the tournament, Johnson is now in doubt for the USMNT's forthcoming World Cup qualifiers. READ MORE

Meanwhile, San Jose netminder has been called in as a replacement for Brad Guzan, who will miss those same WCQs for the birth of his second child. READ MORE

Next-level tifo

In case you hadn't noticed, the league's supporters clubs are raising their tifo game by the week. READ MORE

