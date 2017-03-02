Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution

Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, CO

Saturday, Mar. 4 - 6 pm ET

WATCH: Altitude, CSN-NE, MLS LIVE

Last season's surprise team and one of the most disappointing teams face off in Week 1 of the 2017 season. The Colorado Rapids shocked MLS in 2016 by nearly coming away with the Supporters' Shield and advancing all the way to the Western Conference Championship, before falling to the Seattle Sounders. Their historic defensive record should be tough to replicate, especially in Week 1 against a New England Revolution attack led by Juan Agudelo and Lee Nguyen. The Revs are hoping to start the 2017 season off right after missing the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2012.

All-Time Series

Head-to-Head: Colorado lead 19-15-9 (66-59 in goals)

at Colorado (21 meetings): Colorado lead 13-4-4 (38-19 in goals)

Colorado Rapids

The Rapids made few changes in the offseason, with the loss of Jermaine Jones proving to be the only major move. Tim Howard is likely to miss this game due to the injury he suffered playing with the US national team in November, but Zac MacMath proved more than capable during his time between the pipes last season.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: GK Tim Howard (right adductor injury).

Projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Zac MacMath — Eric Miller, Jared Watts, Axel Sjoberg, Marc Burch — Sam Cronin, Micheal Azira — Marlon Hairston, Dillon Powers, Dominique Badji — Kevin Doyle

Opta Fact: Colorado won a franchise record 11 home regular season games last year. The Rapids conceded only seven goals in home games last year, and have not conceded multiple goals in a regular season home game since October 4, 2015.

New England Revolution

The Revs struggled out of the gate last season, leading to the misfortune at the end of the year. They did find some magic over the last two months of the season, winning five of their last seven, partly due to a tactical switch to a 4-4-2 diamond formation. Jay Heaps will be putting that shift into full effect in 2017, hoping to spark Juan Agudelo, Lee Nguyen and Kei Kamara to All-Star seasons.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: None

Projected starting XI (4-4-2, diamond): Cody Cropper — Andrew Farrell, Antonio Mlinar Delamea, Benjamin Angoua, Chris Tierney — Xavier Kouassi, Kelyn Rowe, Scott Caldwell, Juan Agudelo — Lee Nguyen, Kei Kamara

Opta Fact: In the 825 minutes that Agudelo and Kamara played together for New England in the 2016 MLS regular season, the Revolution averaged 1.6 goals scored per 90 minutes played. In the 2,437 minutes that New England played without one or both players on the field, that number fell to 1.1 goals scored per 90 minutes.

Officials

REF: JOSE CARLOS RIVERO

AR1: Apolinar Mariscal

AR2: Brian Poeschel

4TH: Younes Marrakchi