Samantha Yarock has spent the last decade working in various roles within Major League Soccer. Her journey began in 2013 where she worked at MLS HQ as a Multimedia Host and Producer. After her time at the league office, Samantha moved to Portland, Oregon to be the Broadcast Reporter & Multimedia Host/Producer with the Portland Timbers. After three incredible years in Portland (and an MLS Cup ring!) Samantha moved to Salt Lake City, Utah to be the Broadcast Reporter and Multimedia Host/Producer at Real Salt Lake.