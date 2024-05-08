Chidozie Ibeabuchi leads a team responsible for providing holistic player care resources, creating career pathways, and spearheading player commercial efforts to advance the league. For over a decade, Chidozie has worked with professional athletes across various sectors of the sports industry for several major sports leagues including the NBA’s New York Knicks, the NHL’s New York Rangers, and the NFL’s league office.

Prior to MLS, Ibeabuchi most recently worked within the NFL’s Player Engagement department where he accelerated the personal and professional growth of players as they transitioned in and out of the league, focusing on career development, financial and continuing education, and total health and wellness.