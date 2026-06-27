Inter Miami transfer homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi to Parma

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Inter Miami CF have transferred homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to Italian Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913, it was announced Saturday.
The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Parma, with the Serie A side triggering the purchase option. He's made nine appearances in all competitions for the Italian club.
Cremaschi is the first Inter Miami academy product to secure a transfer to one of Europe's top leagues.
"Seeing a player who grew up in our academy, debuted with the first team, and is now making the leap to European football is a source of immense pride for everyone at Inter Miami. There is no greater satisfaction for a club, and this is the model we want to solidify,” sporting director Alberto Marrero said.
“Benja demonstrates that talent, coupled with a solid development process and real opportunities with the First Team, can lead our players to compete in the best leagues in the world.”
Rapid rise
The US international had 8g/9a in 107 appearances (all competitions) for Miami. He helped the Herons win two titles, Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield.
Cremaschi signed with Miami ahead of the 2023 campaign after starring in MLS NEXT Pro and earning an MLS NEXT All-Star nod.
Internationally, Cremaschi has three USMNT caps and featured at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
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