Inter Miami transfer homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi to Parma

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Inter Miami CF have transferred homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi to Italian Serie A side Parma Calcio 1913, it was announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Parma, with the Serie A side triggering the purchase option. He's made nine appearances in all competitions for the Italian club.

Cremaschi is the first Inter Miami academy product to secure a transfer to one of Europe's top leagues.

"Seeing a player who grew up in our academy, debuted with the first team, and is now making the leap to European football is a source of immense pride for everyone at Inter Miami. There is no greater satisfaction for a club, and this is the model we want to solidify,” sporting director Alberto Marrero said.