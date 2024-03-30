David Beckham gives Inter Miami Academy players GA Cup send-off

Inter Miami CF 's U15 and U17 academy teams are participating in the 2024 Generation adidas Cup , the premier youth tournament featuring all MLS clubs and prestigious international guests.

But first, none other than Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham shared words of encouragement to the youngsters who are chasing a professional contract.

"You’re representing the club, you’re representing each other and your coaches, your family," Beckham said. "But the most important thing is that you have fun. You have an opportunity now to go to these tournaments and impress. But you have to always remember what you’re representing."

The English legend also noted that for all he won during his playing career – one spanning LA Galaxy, Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain – it's an academy triumph he remembers most fondly.