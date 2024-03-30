David Beckham gives Inter Miami Academy players GA Cup send-off

Inter Miami CF's U15 and U17 academy teams are participating in the 2024 Generation adidas Cup, the premier youth tournament featuring all MLS clubs and prestigious international guests.
But first, none other than Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham shared words of encouragement to the youngsters who are chasing a professional contract.
"You’re representing the club, you’re representing each other and your coaches, your family," Beckham said. "But the most important thing is that you have fun. You have an opportunity now to go to these tournaments and impress. But you have to always remember what you’re representing."
The English legend also noted that for all he won during his playing career – one spanning LA Galaxy, Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain – it's an academy triumph he remembers most fondly.
"I’ve won the European Cup, the Premier League, LaLiga, all of these trophies," Beckham said. "But the one trophy that I loved winning more than anything was the Youth Cup. Enjoy it, win, play hard and just have fun."
Inter Miami's homegrown players also offered support before GA Cup, including US international midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi.
"It’s an important tournament and we’ve all been there, we enjoyed it," Cremaschi said. "We just wanted to wish you guys luck and hope you guys do well and kill it out there. Bring it back for us."
Tyler Hall, who captained the United States at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, struck a similar note.
"Good luck, guys," Hall said. "Play with confidence, that's the important thing. It will help you guys get far in this tournament."