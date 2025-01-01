The pinnacle of youth player development in North America
The MLS NEXT Homegrown Division is the most elite platform for youth player development in North America, delivering the highest level of training, competition, and exposure for aspiring players as they prepare for their futures. The Homegrown Division is comprised of 153 Clubs, including all MLS academies and 123 MLS NEXT Elite Academies. The top teams in each age group at each MLS NEXT Club participate in the competition, totaling more than 17,000 players.
Homegrown Division Clubs compete in a 10-month, pro-style season, participating in marquee national events throughout the year. The MLS NEXT Homegrown Division sets the standard for player development in North America and provides a direct and proven pathway to the professional game.
MLS NEXT Homegrown Division Clubs will compete in:
- A 10-month pro-style regular season
- National Events:
- MLS NEXT Fest: Winter showcase event
- Generation adidas Cup: International competition between MLS academies, select MLS NEXT Elite Academies, and renowned global club teams
- MLS NEXT Flex: MLS NEXT Cup qualifying event
- MLS NEXT Cup: Season-ending playoffs and championship event
- MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate: Pillar of MLS All-Star Week featuring 44 of the top players in MLS NEXT from that season
- Coaching education, talent identification, and high-performance programs