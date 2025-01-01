The pinnacle of youth player development in North America

The MLS NEXT Homegrown Division is the most elite platform for youth player development in North America, delivering the highest level of training, competition, and exposure for aspiring players as they prepare for their futures. The Homegrown Division is comprised of 153 Clubs, including all MLS academies and 123 MLS NEXT Elite Academies. The top teams in each age group at each MLS NEXT Club participate in the competition, totaling more than 17,000 players.