Independent Panel: Xavier Kouassi red card challenge

September 29, 20175:38PM EDT

The Independent Panel, consisting of one representative each from the United States Soccer Federation, Canadian Soccer Association, and  Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously supported the appeal of the red card issued to New England Revolution midfielder Xavier Kouassi for serious foul play in the 11th minute of New England’s match against Orlando City SC on September 27.

As a result of New England’s appeal, Kouassi will be eligible to play in the Revolution’s next regular season match against the Atlanta United on June September 30.

Each Club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Since New England’s appeal was successful, the team maintains two unsuccessful appeals for any future dismissals in the 2017 season. 

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android