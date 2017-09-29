Independent Panel: Xavier Kouassi red card challenge

The Independent Panel, consisting of one representative each from the United States Soccer Federation, Canadian Soccer Association, and Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously supported the appeal of the red card issued to New England Revolution midfielder Xavier Kouassi for serious foul play in the 11th minute of New England’s match against Orlando City SC on September 27.

As a result of New England’s appeal, Kouassi will be eligible to play in the Revolution’s next regular season match against the Atlanta United on June September 30.

Each Club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Since New England’s appeal was successful, the team maintains two unsuccessful appeals for any future dismissals in the 2017 season.