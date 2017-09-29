MLS Disciplinary Week 30: Houston Dynamo-LA Galaxy mass confrontation

Both the Houston Dynamo and the LA Galaxy have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 61st minute of the teams’ match on September 27. The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued an undisclosed fine to Houston Dynamo, as well as to head coach Wilmer Cabrera, for the club’s second violation of the League’s policy this season. The LA Galaxy have been issued warning for the club’s first violation this season.