MLS Disciplinary Week 18: Luis Silva contact on Jose Aja

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Real Salt Lake forward Luis Silva for one game and issued him an undisclosed fine for violent conduct. The incident took place in the 61st minute of RSL's match against Orlando City on June 30. Silva will serve his suspension during RSL's game at the LA Galaxy on July 4.
