Warren Barton, born and raised in London UK, serves as a match analyst for MLS Season Pass. A member of the English National Team in 1995, Barton played for 18 years in the English Premier League where he made nearly 450 appearances with Wimbledon FC, Newcastle United, Derby County & Queens Park Rangers. After his professional soccer career, he was an analyst for SKY Sports Television, covering all the major soccer leagues and competitions. In 2008, he moved to the U.S. to become an analyst on Fox Sports, covering the EPL, UCL, Bundesliga, Liga MX and MLS. He has served as a play-by-play announcer and analyst for five FIFA men’s World Cups. Barton holds a UEFA Pro coaching license as well as the UEFA ‘A’ and ‘B’ license.