Walter Roque, born in Caracas, Venezuela, is a Spanish language analyst for MLS Season Pass. He has been in the media industry for more than 20 years, covering some of the biggest soccer events in the world, including two FIFA World Cups (2014 and 2018). He worked at DirecTV Sports from 2007-15 and has been working as a commentator for the Premier League and FIFA events on Telemundo since 2019. He covered South American qualifiers for the FIFA World Cups for radio and television, including Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, and Russia 2018. He also covered Copa América in Venezuela 2007, Argentina 2011, Chile 2015, USA Centenary 2016, FIFA U20 World Cup in Egypt 2009, Copa Libertadores, and Copa Sudamericana.