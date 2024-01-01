Vincent Destouches, a well-known soccer voice in Canada, joined the MLS Season Pass team in 2023 as a French-language analyst. He spent the previous eight seasons (2015-22) as CF Montréal’s color commentator for TVA Sports. He has also served as the lead soccer analyst for TVA Sports, covering more than 350 matches across Major League Soccer as well as the UEFA European Championship, Champions League, and Europa League. He has also been providing soccer commentary and stories for 98,5FM in Montréal since 2010 and has served as contributing reporter for L’actualité, a Canadian French-language news and general interest magazine since 2009.