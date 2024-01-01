After spending three seasons as the Chicago Fire’s play-by-play voice, Tyler Terens joined MLS Season Pass in 2023 as a play-by-play announcer. After playing soccer at Hobart College, he broke into broadcasting with VISTA Worldlink, where he honed his skills calling multiple matches a day. He served as the primary play-by-play announcer for the Phoenix Rising in USL, while also covering Concacaf Champions League, Gold Cup, U.S. Open Cup and Concacaf Nations League matches for VISTA. He covered more than 500 matches in three years while at VISTA. He has also called MLS matches for FOX Sports.