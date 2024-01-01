Tony Husband is a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He is a familiar voice in Major League Soccer, having led Nashville SC’s broadcasts from 2020-22. Husband previously spent two decades with the BBC during which he commentated on the iconic BBC Sport production “Match of the Day.” The Royal Television Society award winner has also been a play-by-play announcer at the World Athletics Championships and broadcasted on the Olympics, Wimbledon, NFL, and Major League Baseball. Born in Plymouth, Husband graduated from Bournemouth University in 1998. He started his sports broadcasting career as Southampton commentator for BBC Radio Solent and covered the 2003 FA Cup Final. He is documentary film maker, having produced a number of programs for the BBC.