Taylor Twellman, a former MLS MVP (2005) and U.S. national team player, joined MLS Season Pass in 2023 after spending 13 years, 11 of those as ABC and ESPN’s lead soccer analyst, covering MLS, three FIFA World Cups, U.S. national team matches and three UEFA European Football Championships. He was the lead analyst on eight MLS Cups, 12 U.S. Open Cup finals five FA Cup finals, 3 Euros and 2014 World Cup. He was also a regular contributor as an analyst on ESPN studio shows, while also hosting SportsCenter and Get Up. After a Hall of Fame career at the University of Maryland, Twellman started his professional playing career in 2000 with Bundesliga club 1860 Munich. After two seasons in Germany, Twellman was the second overall pick of the MLS SuperDraft by the New England Revolution in 2002 and made an immediate impact, scoring 23 goals and finishing second in MVP voting. During his nine years with New England, he established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in MLS history, recording 101 goals in 174 matches. He is the youngest player ever to score 100 goals in MLS. He was the fastest player ever to reach the 100-goal plateau until Bradley Wright-Phillips (159) eclipsed the mark and now Josef Martinez. Twellman helped lead the Revolution to four MLS Cups, four MLS Eastern Conference Finals, a U.S. Open Championship and a North American SuperLiga title. The St. Louis native won the MLS Golden Boot Award in 2005 as the league’s top scorer and earned MLS Best XI honors in 2002 and 2005. He also made 30 appearances for the U.S. men’s national team scoring 6 goals including leading the team in scoring in 2006. After concussions ended his career earlier than expected, Twellman founded ThinkTaylor in 2011 to raise awareness about the dangers of concussions and head injuries, particularly in soccer. ThinkTaylor’s positive message emphasizing awareness, rehabilitation and education is creating a positive social change and a safer, healthier environment for kids.