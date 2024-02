Steve Cangialosi, a New York native and graduate of NYU, is a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He joined the team after handling play-by-play duties for the New York Red Bulls on MSG for 21 years and the New Jersey Devils for 12. His vast soccer play-by-play background also includes the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games for NBC, as well as calling MLS, Serie A, La Liga, DFB Pokal, Bundesliga matches for ESPN, FOX Sports, beIN Sport and SiriusXM.