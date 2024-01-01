Shep Messing serves as a studio analyst for MLS Season Pass after working as the lead analyst for the New York Red Bulls on MSG Network. He began his broadcasting career with ESPN in 1986, calling MISL matches and the first of four FIFA World Cups (1986, 2002, 2006, 2014) for the sports leader. He enjoyed a 13-year professional playing career as a goalkeeper, including seven in the NASL and six in the MISL. He was part of the New York Cosmos 1977 championship team along with Pele and earned four MISL championships. Messing also played for the U.S. Men’s National Team, competing in the 1971 Pan American Games and the 1972 Summer Olympics.