Sergio Ruiz, a native of Venezuelan, brings more than 20 years of experience to the MLS Season Pass Spanish language broadcast team. He has broadcast every Orlando City game in MLS since the club joined the league in 2015. In total, he has called more than 260 matches over the past eight seasons. He has covered several editions of the Copa América, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Eurocopa, domestic leagues in South America and the FIFA World Cup.