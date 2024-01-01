A native of Lima, Perú, Sammy Sadovnik is a Spanish language play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. With a broadcasting career that started in radio at age 14, Sadovnik has covered some of the biggest events in the world, including seven FIFA men’s World Cups, three FIFA women's World Cups, 10 Copa América, five Olympic Games, five Copa Libertadores and 10 CONCACAF Gold Cup. He joined the Futbol de Primera radio network in 2000 as an announcer and executive producer and has been part of their broadcast coverage in every World Cup since 2002. He was the lead play-by-play announcer at GolTV for LaLiga, Bundesliga and Serie A matches and was host of “45/45”, a weekly soccer show. He joined Telemundo Deportes in 2007, serving as the host of some of the network’s most popular shows and as play-by-play voice for the English Premier League and FIFA events.