Ross Smith is a match analyst for MLS Season Pass. He played nine professional seasons (2004-13), including four in the English National League with Ebbsfleet United, one in League Two with Dagenham & Redbridge, and four in the USL. In 2009, he signed with the Colorado Rapids, but had his career disrupted when doctors discovered a heart defect that required surgery. Following surgery, Smith returned to England where he went through three months of testing with a heart specialist before he was cleared to return to the field. He played the 2010 season with the Portland Timbers. The Guelph, Canada native, retired in 2011 and joined the Timbers broadcast team as radio analyst. After resuming his playing career in 2012 with Ebbsfleet United, Smith retired for good in 2013 and spent the last nine years as the Timbers’ TV analyst.