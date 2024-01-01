Rodolfo Landeros brings deep experience as a play-by-play announcer to MLS Season Pass. During his career at FOX Sports, he has established himself as one of their most versatile performers with on-air roles across both Spanish and English language productions. He has been a host, play-by-play announcer and sideline reporter across MLS, Liga MX, and NFL for FOX Deportes. He has also worked multiple Super Bowls, including as host for all Super Bowl LIV coverage from Miami and FOX Deportes’ special ‘NFLeros’ show. Landeros was part of FOX Sports’ broadcast team at the 2022 and 2018 FIFA World Cup, served as a sideline reporter during the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup and for USMNT World Cup Qualifiers. Prior to joining FOX Sports, he worked for Univision Deportes where he provided extensive coverage of the Mexican National Team, Liga MX, and the Concacaf Champions League. He earned an Emmy award for his work on Univision’s Morning Show Despierta America. Before Univision, he spent five years as a reporter and commentator with Televisa Deportes where he covered the Mexican National Team during the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup Mexico, as well as the 2012 Futsal World Cup in Thailand.