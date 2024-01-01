Raúl Guzmán brings more than 25 years of experience to MLS Season Pass, where he serves as a Spanish language play-by-play announcer. Prior to MLS Season Pass, Guzmán joined Univision in 2013, working as a host, commentator, and play-by-play announcer for MLS matches and other sports programming on Televisa, Univision, TUDN and VIX. Prior to his work as a broadcaster, Guzmán spent 15 years in journalism with Grupo Reforma and Grupo Editorial Notmusa, serving as a reporter, regional director, and editorial director for various publications.