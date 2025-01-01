Ramses Sandoval is a bilingual studio host for MLS Season Pass. He is the host of MLS 360, the Spanish whip-around show covering all the key moments from every match, and El Resumen. For more than 10 years, Sandoval established himself as one of the prominent broadcasters at Univision, serving both as a host and play-by-play announcer. In 2014, he joined Univisión TUDN, formerly Univision Deportes, making history as the network's first bilingual announcer. Renowned for his dynamic commentary, he quickly became the go-to voice for both MLS matches and the United States National Team games in both English and Spanish. Sandoval also served as one of the lead anchors for Contacto Deportivo, Univision’s long-standing studio show. He also brings vast international experience, covering Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Euros, Gold Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, multiple FIFA World Cups (2014, 2018, 2022) and more. He has also covered several NBA Finals and Super Bowls. Notably, Sandoval was the lead announcer for Univision's historic broadcast of Super Bowl 58, breaking records for Spanish television viewership in 2024.