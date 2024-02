Paul Dolan, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canadian National Team goalkeeper and member of the Canadian Soccer Hall of Fame, was the youngest goalkeeper to play in a FIFA World Cup game at Mexico '86. After retiring, he was an assistant/goalkeeper coach of Canada's Men's National Team and went into broadcasting calling USL games on FOX Soccer Channel and then MLS games on TSN and Sportsnet since 2011. He serves as a match analyst for MLS Season Pass.