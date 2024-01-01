Pablo Ramírez, a former goalkeeper and a native of Jalisco, Mexico, is a Spanish-language play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He is one of the most popular Spanish television announcers, having worked with Univision, Galavision, Telefutura, Unimas and TUDN. He led Univision’s soccer coverage from 1994 to 2022, including seven FIFA World Cups. He has also covered five Copa America Finals, 12 Gold Cups, one Euro Cup Final and the Panamerican Games. He was the lead play-by-play voice for the Univision’s coverage of the Mexican men’s national team, Liga MX, MLS, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and La Liga de Portugal. Standing 6-5, he earned the nickname La Torre de Jalisco (The Tower of Jalisco).