Osvaldo Alonso, one of the most accomplished midfielders in Major League Soccer history, serves as a Spanish language studio analyst for MLS Season Pass. He will provide his commentary on MLS 360, La Previa and El Resumen. Born in Pinar Del Río, Cuba, Alonso represented Cuba 17 times at senior level, scoring two goals. He defected from Cuba’s national soccer team during the 2007 Gold Cup and was granted full U.S. citizenship in June 2012. From 2009-18, he was the anchor in midfield for Seattle and helped lead the Sounders to 10-consecutive MLS Cup Playoffs, including winning the 2014 Supporters Shield, 2016 MLS Cup and capturing four U.S. Open Cup titles. After a three-year run (2019-21) in Minnesota, Alonso signed with Atlanta in 2022 but had his season cut short with an ACL injury. He retired after the 2023 season. During his 15-year MLS career, he amassed 349 regular season appearances, 321 starts, and 28,333 minutes played. He also made another 30 appearances with 28 starts in the MLS Cup playoffs, ranking in the top 25 in MLS history in each of those five categories. Prior to MLS, Alonso played five years (2003-07) in Cuba and one year (2008) in the USL. He was a 4-time MLS All-Star, 5-time team MVP, earned MLS Best XI and US Open Cup MVP honors in 2012, and was named USL Rookie of the Year and Best XI 2008. Beyond his ability and leadership on the field Alonso’s life story is one marked by perseverance and success against all odds.