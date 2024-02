Oscar Salazar, born and raised in Colombia, is a Spanish language play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He has done play-by-play commentary for some of the best soccer leagues in the world, including Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, and more. He has also called Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers, and major events such as Copa America and two World Cups. His career has placed him with big networks including NBC Sports, DIRECTV Sports Latin America and beIN Sports USA.