Neil Sika is a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He called a select number of matches in the inaugural season in 2023. Prior to joining MLS Season Pass, he spent 16 seasons (2007-2022) providing radio and television play-by-play for the Columbus Crew. His other soccer and multi-sport broadcast credits include ESPN, Peacock, B1G Network, Pac 12 Network, Spectrum and the Ohio State Radio Network.