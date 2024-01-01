Nate Bukaty is a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He has established himself as one of the top soccer play-by-play announcers in the United States. He was the lead commentator for Sporting Kansas City in MLS from 2015-22 and has performed play-by-play duties for Fox Sports since 2018, covering international competitions such as the Gold Cup, as well as MLS matches. Bukaty has served as a play-by-play announcer for an array of professional and major college athletics, including the Kansas City Royals and University of Kansas basketball and football. For the past 15 years, he has served as co-host of the top-rated sports radio talk show in Kansas City, on Sports Radio 810 WHB. He has worked as a studio pregame and postgame host, a sideline reporter, event host, and public speaker.