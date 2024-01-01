Miguel Gallardo is a Spanish language match and studio analyst for MLS Season Pass after spending the previous five seasons (2018-22) as an analyst and color commentator with Orlando City SC on FOX 35 Plus and ESPN+. He also covered the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France for FOX 35 Plus as well as matches for the Florida Cup International Series in both English and Spanish. Prior to going into broadcasting, Gallardo had a 12-year career as a goalkeeper for Tigres, UANL Mex 1A (Ascenso), Orlando City, and Jacksonville Armada. Gallardo has served as a Community Ambassador for Orlando City since 2017, running free soccer programs for kids in the inner city as well as clinics for different organizations like Easter seals and Special Olympics.