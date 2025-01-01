Michele Giannone is a bilingual insider and studio analyst for MLS Season Pass, covering major news around the league. Born in Italy and raised in Venezuela, Giannone is fluent in three languages (Spanish, English, Italian). He will appear on MLS 360 in both English and Spanish as well as MLS Countdown and La Previa, covering the biggest stories in the league. Before joining MLS, Giannone worked for TUDN from 2014-24, where he was lead reporter and an analyst for MLS and the USMNT. From 2021-24, he was lead sideline reporter for all Univision and TUDN broadcasts of MLS, including regular season matches, MLS CUP, Leagues Cup and Concacaf. He also covered the USMNT as a reporter from 2018-24, including on site at the FIFA World Cup in 2022 (Qatar) as well as Nations League, Copa America, multiple Gold Cups, and friendlies. He also served as a general reporter for Univision at the 2018 World Cup (Russia). Prior to coming to the U.S., Giannone worked as a radio and television host and play-by-play announcer for Meridiano TV, Sport Plus and Union Radio in Caracas, Venezuela from 2005-11. He covered FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010), 2008 Euro, 2007 Copa America and 2010 Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. In addition to soccer, Giannone has also called major events in other sports, including NFL and MLB broadcasts.