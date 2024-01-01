Maximiliano Cordaro brings 20 years of sports journalism experience to MLS Season Pass, where he will serve as a Spanish language analyst. As a soccer analyst-commentator, he has experience covering some of the world’s biggest events such as FIFA World Cup, Copa América, UEFA Euro, Champions League, World Cup Qualifiers, Copa Libertadores, among others. Born in Italy and raised in Venezuela, Cordaro has worked for prestigious media outlets including Meridiano Televisión and Unión Radio in Venezuela, CNN, and Telemundo. In 2010, he was named the Best TV Commentator by the Venezuelan Football Federation. As a reporter for CNN en Español in Europe, he covered the UEFA Champions League and also covered the 2018 World Cup for DeltaTre. He came to the United States in 2019, serving as a producer and soccer analyst for Deportes CNN. He currently works as a sports anchor for Telemundo 48 in the San Francisco Bay Area.