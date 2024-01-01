Max Bretos, one of the preeminent voices on the sport of soccer in North America, is a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. He spent the previous five seasons (2018-22) as lead broadcaster and content creator for LAFC. From 1996-2010, he was the lead soccer play-by-play voice for FOX Sports, covering MLS, the U.S. men’s national team, English Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A, among others. Bretos would move on to ESPN in 2010, where he covered soccer and MMA and hosted more than 1,000 episodes of Sportscenter. Starting in early 2021, Bretos launched The Soccer OG podcast, interviewing other figures in the soccer landscape and offering his perspective on developments in the USMNT, MLS and other parts of global football.