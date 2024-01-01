Maurice Edu, a former MLS number one pick, joins MLS Season Pass as a match analyst. He spent five years as an analyst with FOX Sports, covering MLS and was a key part of the network’s coverage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In addition to FOX, Edu has worked as analyst for CBS Sports and Bally Sports South, where he was the lead color analyst for Atlanta United. The University of Maryland graduate, who led the Terrapins to the 2005 NCAA championship, played 12 seasons in MLS and Europe. He was the top pick in the 2007 MLS SuperDraft and later won MLS Rookie of the Year honors for Toronto. In 2008, he joined Glasgow Rangers of the Scottish Premier League and helped the Rangers win a pair of championships during his four years with the club. After stints with Stoke City and Bursaspor, Edu returned to MLS in 2014, joining the Philadelphia Union for three seasons. Edu appeared in 46 matches for the U.S. men’s national team, including in the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.