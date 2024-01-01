Martín Zuñíga, who earned the nickname “El Pulpo” (The Octopus) during his playing career as a goalkeeper, is a Spanish language analyst for MLS Season Pass. He played 13 years, including 12 in Mexico’s first division and won a Liga MX title with Chivas Guadalajara before completing his career in 2005 with Chivas USA. In 1997, he helped the Mexican National Team finish third in Copa América. He joined Azteca America’s coverage of the 2006 FIFA World Cup as an analyst. He later anchored Tu Show Deportivo and Vamos Galaxy for Time Warner Cable before joining FOX Deportes in 2009, serving as an analyst for MLS, Liga MX, Bundesliga, Cup of France, Liga Mx Femenil, Copa Libertadores, UEFA Champions League, and Serie A. Zuñíga earned an Emmy Award in 2012 for live special events with Spectrum Deportes.