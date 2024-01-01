For two decades, Mark Rogondino has established himself as a prominent voice in both domestic and international soccer and serves as a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. After a collegiate playing career as a goalkeeper at San Diego State, Rogondino joined the FOX Sports team in 2002, calling MLS, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, Liga MX and U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Team matches. He became a member of the LA Galaxy broadcast team in 2005 and was their play-by-play voice during the team’s championship seasons in 2011 and 2012. Rogondino spent the last five seasons as the pre, half and postgame host for LAFC matches on Bally Sports West, YouTube TV and ESPN Radio. Since Angel City FC’s inception in 2022, he has been the lead play-by-play announcer for the NWSL franchise on Bally Sports West. In 2021, Rogondino started his tenure with KTTV Fox 11 Los Angeles as one the network’s primary sports anchors and reporters covering all pro and college sports in the LA market. In addition to being a well-respected voice in soccer, the San Diego native has been part of NBA coverage as play-by-play, reporter, and host for more than a dozen years.