Mark Followill is a play-by-play announcer for MLS Season Pass. A graduate of the University of North Texas, Followill is an experienced and talented play-by-play announcer, best known for his work with FOX Sports, NBC Sports, FC Dallas, and the Dallas Mavericks. He has been the voice of the Mavs since 2001, first on radio before switching to television in 2005. He became the TV play-by-play announcer for FC Dallas in 2012. He joined FOX Sports’ soccer team in 2016, handling play-by-play duties for Copa America Centenario, Gold Cup (2017, 2019), 2018 FIFA World Cup, MLS, UEFA Europa League, Bundesliga, U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Team friendlies and FIFA U20 and U17 World Cups (men’s and women’s). Followill also covered college football for FOX Sports from 2012-19 and for the Big Ten Network since 2020. He also called men’s and women’s soccer matches at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games for NBC Sports.