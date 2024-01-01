Mariano Trujillo is a Spanish language match analyst for MLS Season Pass. He has been a match and studio analyst for FOX Sports and FOX Deportes since 2013, providing coverage of the Concacaf Gold Cup, CONMEBOL Copa America, Liga MX and two FIFA World Cups (2018, 2022). As a player, Trujillo spent 15 years in Liga MX and played 284 matches, registering 35 goals and a pair of assists. He helped Santa Laguna win the summer season championship in 2001. He was a member of the Mexican National Team in 2003. Trujillo played three seasons in Major League Soccer with Chivas USA from 2009-11 before finishing his career with Chiapas in 2013.