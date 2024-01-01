Marcelo Balboa, a former U.S. national team defender and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, is a Spanish language match analyst for MLS Season Pass. He went into broadcasting after his retirement as a player in 2002, joining ABC’s coverage of the 2003 MLS All-Star game and MLS Cup. He was a regular analyst for ESPN’s coverage of the U.S. national team and served as the lead analyst for ESPN/ABC’s coverage of the 2006 FIFA World Cup and served as color commentator for Fútbol de Primera during the 2010 World Cup. He has been part of Univision’s MLS and international soccer coverage since 2014, including the network’s 2022 World Cup coverage and spent 15 years calling Colorado Rapids matches for Altitude TV. He also. As a player, he enjoyed a celebrated career both with the U.S. national team and in MLS. As a member of the U.S. national team, he was named U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year in 1992 and 1994 and became the first American player to break the 100-cap barrier in 1995, finishing his international career with 128 appearances. He played in three FIFA World Cups (1990, 1994, 1998). Balboa played six MLS seasons for the Colorado Rapids, earning five MLS All-Star selections, and was later inducted into the club’s Gallery of Honor.