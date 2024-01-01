Lori Lindsey is a match analyst for MLS Season Pass. She is also the lead analyst for NWSL on CBS. She has also worked for ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC as analyst for the 2022 Women’s European Championship and 2020 Olympic Games. Lindsey played 14 professional seasons and was a member of the U.S. women’s national team that played in the 2011 FIFA World Cup and helped the team to a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games. She is one of only five players to have played in all three women’s professional leagues. This summer she will be one of the lead analysts for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.