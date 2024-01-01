Lloyd Sam is a match analyst for MLS Season Pass. He enjoyed a distinguished 19-year professional soccer career, thriving as a winger before transitioning to fullback. His career encompassed all four professional tiers within the English football pyramid, the top four levels of the United States soccer pyramid (MLS, USLC, NISA, NPSL), England U-20’s and the Ghana national team. He spent eight years with Charlton Athletic in the EPL before representing his hometown club, Leeds United, in the English Championship. He made the transition to Major League Soccer in 2012, where he amassed 149 appearances with the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United. He also helped the Red Bulls win two MLS Supporter Shields in 2013 and 2015. In 2019, he ventured south to play for Miami FC and helped lead the team to an NPSL title and NISA East championship. Following his retirement in 2020, Sam transitioned to broadcasting and has worked as a commentator for USL, MLS NEXT, and Concacaf World Cup Qualifier matches. In 2022, he served as the color TV analyst for English-language broadcasts for Charlotte FC.