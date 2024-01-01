Kyndra de St. Aubin serves as a color analyst for MLS Season Pass after spending six seasons as a television analyst for Minnesota United FC. She has been in the broadcast industry since completing her collegiate soccer career at Minnesota in 2003. She joined FOX Sports in 2011, covering two FIFA Women’s World Cups in 2015 and 2019, and the 2022 Copa America Feminine tournament. The Minnesota native has been in the booth for FOX’s coverage of Women’s Professional Soccer and the NWSL. She has also worked for the Big Ten Network since 2007 and the Pac-12 Networks since its launch in 2012. De St. Aubin started her career with ESPN Radio in Milwaukee (ESPN Radio affiliate) covering all sports in Wisconsin as the beat reporter for the Bucks (NBA), Brewers (MLB), Packers (NFL) and all UW Badger and Marquette University sports.