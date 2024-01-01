Kevin Egan, originally from Dublin, Ireland, is co-host for MLS 360, the weekly whip-around show on MLS Season Pass that covers all the key moments from every match. He doubled as a play-by-play announcer and studio host for MLS Season Pass in 2023. Egan started his broadcasting career with RTE, Ireland’s national broadcaster, for the 2004 Olympics, starting in production before moving to the booth a few years later. There Kevin covered the Champions League and International soccer events. He moved to the United States in 2009, serving as a play-by-play commentator and studio host for beIN Sports, Turner Sports, ESPN, CNN International and Sirius XM. Prior to joining MLS Season Pass in 2023, Egan spent the previous 10 seasons broadcasting MLS matches on television with both the Chicago Fire and Atlanta United. In 2021, he joined WWE, where he is the host and play by play voice of Monday Night Raw.