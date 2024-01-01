Keith Costigan is one of the lead play-by-play voices for MLS Season Pass. He has established himself as one of the preeminent soccer play-by-play announcers in the U.S., spending the last seven years as the voice of the Seattle Sounders, where he earned a pair of Emmys. He has also spent 18 years with FOX Sports, serving as the lead play-by-play announcer on Bundesliga and covering Champions League, Liga MX, Gold Cup, and the European Championships. The Dublin, Ireland native played professionally with the Portland Timbers of the USL for two seasons and the Harrisburg City Islanders.