Kaylyn Kyle, a former midfielder for the Canadian National Team and NWSL, serves as co-host of MLS 360, the weekly whip-around show that covers all the key moments from every MLS match. The native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, played professionally from 2006-16, starting in the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy, where she spent six years and finishing her career with the Orlando Pride. She also made 101 international appearances for Team Canada, including two World Cups and the 2012 Summer Olympics, where she earned a bronze medal. Kyle became a broadcaster for TSN in 2017. She has served as a host and analyst for the last three years with beIN Sports and was a sideline and digital reporter for Inter Miami CF for the last three seasons.